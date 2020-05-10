LOKI: Sasha Lane Seemingly Confirms Role In Series As Richard E. Grant Heads To Atlanta For Shooting

It appears Utopia star Sasha Lane has confirmed that she has a role in Disney+ TV series Loki , while Richard E. Grant has revealed that he's heading to Atlanta, Georgia to take part in shooting...

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding Loki, and now that work on the Disney+ TV series has resumed in Atlanta, Georgia, the show arriving in 2021 as originally planned seems likely.

As you may recall, it was earlier this year that we first heard rumblings about Utopia star Sasha Lane having joined the cast of Loki, but in an interview on the Golden Globes website, that news appears to have been confirmed. For starters, the site mentions that the series is among her credits shortly before asking her about whether she's a comic book fan at all.

Confirming that an upcoming project is comic book related, she said: "To be honest, it’s never really sparked me. I found a couple of graphic novels that were true crime murder mysteries and that was kind of cool, but I’ve never really had that kind of interest in them, though this one is obviously good [Laughs]."

Very little is known about Loki (and we certainly don't know what role she'll be taking on in the series), but Richard E. Grant - who will reportedly appear in a single episode - has taken to Instagram to confirm that he's on his way to Atlanta, Georgia to work on the Marvel Studios project.

Check that out below:

