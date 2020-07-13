LOKI Showrunner Michael Waldron Says "Expect The Unexpected" With The Disney+ "Sci-Fi" Series

Loki showrunner Michael Waldron has dropped some intriguing hints about what fans can expect from the upcoming Disney+ series, confirming that it will be a "sci-fi" show with some unexpected surprises...

Rumour has it that work on Loki will resume next month, but with COVID-19 cases in the United States going through the roof, it's hard to say what the plan is for any upcoming movie or TV show.

On the plus side, unlike The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, Loki isn't set to premiere until next year which means there's plenty of time for Marvel Studios to figure something out. In the meantime, showrunner Michael Waldron has now dropped some intriguing hints in an Instagram story where he refers to the Disney+ series as being a "sci-fi" TV show.

Referring to Loki's landing page on the Disney+ app, he said: "I like the green nebula. It indicates that this is a science fiction ("sci-fi") show." He adds that fans should, "Expect the unexpected..."

That's undeniably intriguing, especially when most fans think "fantasy" when it comes to Asgardians. However, with the God of Mischief presumably travelling through time/Multiverses, that description does make sense. The prevailing theory is that Kang the Conqueror is going to show up, while set photos have indicated that the series will feature a female Loki as well.

Check out Waldron's comments below:

