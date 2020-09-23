LOKI Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw Confirms That Work Has Resumed On The Marvel Studios Series

There have been rumblings that Loki has resumed production in Atlanta, Georgia, and star Gugu Mbatha-Raw has confirmed that while talking vaguely about what fans can expect from the Disney+ TV series...

Shooting on Loki was well underway when COVID-19 forced Marvel Studios to halt production, but it was recently reported that cameras will soon start rolling again in Atlanta, Georgia. It turns out they already are as star Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirmed that she's back on set during an interview with Forbes.

"I was in the middle of filming when the pandemic happened, so I had a real break," the actress explained before being asked if she's been using her time at home to familiarise herself with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I’d already watched a lot of them. I got Disney+ when I got the job, so I binged a lot of it then."

As for what fans can expect from Loki, Mbatha-Raw had to choose her words carefully, but as we mentioned, she did confirm that work has now resumed on the show after being halted earlier this year. "I’m obviously sworn to secrecy about everything to do with Loki, but it feels great to be back. Everyone is trying to do it as safely as possible under the circumstances, and it feels good. I’m excited. It’s a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see it."

Right now, we don't actually know when Loki is set to arrive on Disney+, but it's believed to be some point in 2021. It's unclear how much the entire Phase 4 slate being delayed will affect that, but with the cast and crew back at work on the show, we probably don't have too much longer to wait for it.

We'll keep you guys updated!