LOKI Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw Says We'll See The God Of Mischief "Mature In A Different Way" In Disney+ Series

Like the other Marvel Studios TV shows coming to Disney+, Loki was forced to halt production, but star Gugu Mbatha-Raw has now shared some new details while praising director Kate Herron. Check it out!

Before COVID-19 started shutting productions down, we were treated to quite a few photos from the set of Loki, and while they were both intriguing and revealing, they didn't shed a lot of light on what to expect (given that they were taken out of context). However, one thing we do know about the series is that Beauty and the Beast star Gugu Mbatha-Raw will be part of the TVA.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of that group - also known as the Time Variance Authority - will seemingly have something to say about Loki's escape in Avengers: Endgame, and it appears as if they're going to be led by Owen Wilson's unnamed character.

Mbatha-Raw couldn't say much about her role during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, but did drop some hints about how the God of Mischief will be handled in the Disney+ TV show. "It goes to other places and you get to see [Loki] mature in a different way. It’s going to be exciting for the fans to really see Tom and that character take the centre of the story."

The actress also praised Loki director Kate Herron. "Kate's obviously earned her stripes to be in that production. More than anything I was excited that it was being directed by one director. To be a part of a limited series [that’s] not just like episodic television, where you have a different director every week, Kate really was going to direct all of the episodes, which I've never had that experience on TV. I know it’s obviously been done, but personally I’ve not had the experience of doing several episodes with the same director."

Finally, Mbatha-Raw concluded by saying that she's excited to get back to work on Loki (without specifying when that will be). "It’s all still being figured out at the moment, but fingers crossed...I can’t wait. I’m excited to get back to work."

Many fans are convinced that there will be more to her character than meets the eye in Loki, but we'll obviously keep you guys updated on that as we get nearer to the debut of the series in 2021.