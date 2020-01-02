MARVEL FUTURE AVENGERS Anime Series Assembles On Disney+ On February 28
Disney+ will see the arrival of multiple Marvel animated series this month, including two of it Marvel Rising features. One particularly interesting addition to the library, however, is Marvel Future Avengers, an anime series that originally aired in Japan in 2017 and ran for two seasons.
Marvel Future Avengers, an anime series that aired in Japan only for two seasons, will be making its western debut when it arrives on Disney+ later this month. Season 1 will premiere on February 28.
According to D23, Marvel Future Avengers will make its Disney+ debut with the release of Season 1 on February 28. It seems it will be slightly retitled to Marvel's Future Avengers on the streaming service. There's no mention on if it's being released with an English dub or if it will simply be the original Japanese audio with English subtitles.
Marvel Future Avengers was produced in collaboration with Japanese Animation studio Madhouse and Walt Disney Japan. The series follows the adventures of Makoto, Adi, and Chloe, three genetically modified teenagers who have been raised by Hydra to believe that they are the heroes and the Avengers are villains. They quickly realize Hydra's real intentions and join up with the Avengers as apprentices under the team moniker "Future Avengers."
Marvel Future Avengers ran for two seasons in Japan but never aired in the west prior to its joining Disney+ this month. Only the first season, which consists of 26 episodes, will be made available on February 28. The second season, which has 13 episodes, will likely arrive in the future.
