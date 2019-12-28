Marvel-Themed AVENGERS CAMPUS To Open At Disney California Adventure Park In Summer 2020
During a Christmas Day special, Disney announced that Avengers Campus will be opening at Disney's California Adventure in summer 2020. For those who missed the original announcements, Avengers Campus is the name of Disney's Marvel-themed land coming to Disney's California Adventure, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disney.
Next summer, the Avengers will look to recruit the next generation of Super Heroes when the Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure. Check out new concept art for the Spider-Man ride and more.
Over on the Disney Parks Blog, the company shared concept art for the land, showing off the Spider-Man attraction, Pym Test Kitchen, and more. Avengers Campus promises guests a chance to become "part of an interconnected, global story."
The Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) is home to the new Spider-Man ride-through attraction.
During an open house at WEB, the aspiring inventors are excited to invite you for a test drive of their latest invention: the “Web Slinger” vehicle, which allows you to sling webs just like Spider-Man! The attraction gives you a taste of what it’s like to have actual super powers as you help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok.
The Pym Test Kitchen is an Ant-Man and the Wasp-themed eatery in which Pym Technologies uses "the latest innovations to grow and shrink food."
Beyond the ride and restaurant, guests will be able to meet other Avengers in the Campus, including Black Widow, Ant -Man and the Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, and various heroes from Wakanda and Asgard.
The Avengers Campus is the latest park expansion to be inspired on a major Disney franchise. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge recently opened at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort and invites guests to travel to a galaxy far, far away.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]