MARVEL UNITED Hulk Smashes Its Way Past $600K On Kickstarter; New S.H.I.E.L.D. Solo Mode Added
It took just 31 minutes for the Marvel United Kickstarter campaign to reach its full goal of $150,000 and the pledges continue to pour in. As of the latest update today, the amount pledged towards the Marvel-themed tabletop game stands at just over $668,000 with 9,424 backers.
Marvel United, the first-ever Marvel game on Kickstarter has blown past its initial funding goal. In just 72 hours, over $650,000 has been pledged to the creation of the game from CMON and Spin Master.
With 19 days still to go with the campaign, additional funding will go towards expanding upon the core premise of the game. In fact, just today, CMON and Spin Master announced that Marvel United will now have a Solo Mode.
"S.H.I.E.L.D. Solo Mode has been added to the core box, turning Marvel United into a 1-4 player-game!" the companies announced, adding:
Solo game play is a growing trend in the gaming industry, allowing you to play whether or not you’ve got teammates available! With these special rules you will be able to play as S.H.I.E.L.D., controlling all the heroes by yourself. In Solo Mode, you will shuffle all the cards of 3 different Heroes of your choice into a single deck. With a larger hand size, you will be able to expertly coordinate the actions of each Hero. As Uncle Ben once said, “With great power comes great responsibility” ...and great risk! If you ever run out of cards in your hand you aren’t just KO’d, you’re eliminated outright!
Marvel United is a fast-paced cooperative game in which players band together as iconic Marvel heroes (Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Black Widow) to take down one of three villains (Red Skull, Taskmaster, or Ultron). Players must work together to strategically combine their abilities to solve the mission and defeat the villain. As with most games, expansion sets will be offered to add more variety and gameplay experiences.
The Marvel United Kickstarter campaign will be live through Wednesday, March 4, giving backers the chance to get their hands on the ultimate edition of the game as well as exclusive miniatures. $60-plus backers will receive Nick Fury, Hawkeye, and Covus Glaive miniatures. There's also a Kickstarter-exclusive expansion featuring The Infinity Gauntlet add-on for $30.
Marvel United is the ultimate collector’s item for Marvel superfans, featuring completely original, never-before-seen “chibi-style” artwork and CMON-detailed miniatures of fans’ favorite heroes and villains. The game was a top-secret project that has been in development for almost two years. It is an entirely new board game with original gameplay, built from the ground up by award-winning and cult-favorite game designers Eric Lang (Blood Rage, Cthulhu: Death May Die, Rising Sun) and Andrea Chiarvesio (Kingsburg).
The core Marvel United game will be delivered to backers around the same time it hits store shelves this Fall 2020. Stretch goals content and Kickstarter exclusive rewards will arrive shortly afterward.
