MARVEL'S 616: Check Out The First Trailer For Upcoming Disney+ Anthology Docuseries

Following a couple of brief teasers, Marvel has released a full trailer for upcoming original documentary series Marvel’s 616, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 20.

The eight-episode anthology series will feature docs from filmmakers such as David Gelb, Gillian Jacobs, Brian Oakes and Alison Brie, and is expected to cover a range of topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

Check out the trailer below along with a synopsis, some key art and a list of episodes, and let us know what you think.

“Marvel’s 616” explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

“Japanese Spider-Man” Directed by David Gelb

“Higher Further Faster” Directed by Gillian Jacobs

“Amazing Artisans” Directed by Clay Jeter

“Lost and Found” Directed by Paul Scheer

“Suit Up!” Directed by Andrew Rossi

“Unboxed” Directed by Sarah Ramos

“The Marvel Method” Directed by Brian Oakes

“Marvel Spotlight” Directed by Alison Brie