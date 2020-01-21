M.O.D.O.K. Animated Series Adds LUCIFER's Aimee Garcia, VEEP’s Sam Richardson, And Many More

The full cast of Marvel's upcoming M.O.D.O.K. animated series has now been revealed, with the likes of Aimee Garcia ( Lucifer ), Sam Richardson ( Veep ) and more joining Patton Oswalt as the titular villain.

A whole host of names have now been added to the cast of the show, which will star Patton Oswalt as the villainous "Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing" of the title. M.O.D.O.K. has been given a family for the comedic purposes of the series, and his wife and children have now been cast. Established Marvel Comics characters such as A.I.M. scientist Monica Rappaccini and Super-Adaptoid will also make an appearance.



“I’m blown away by our insanely talented and hilarious voice cast, who have all brought their specific kind of magic to this weird and wonderful corner of the Marvel Universe,” declared EP and showrunner Jordan Blum of the additions to the series. “Patton and Jordan have done a phenomenal job in laying the groundwork for this exceptional ensemble, we’re thrilled to include this cast in the Marvel family,” added Karim Zreik, Marvel TV Studios SVP, Original Programming & Production today in a statement.



As far as we know, production on Hit-Monkey and Howard the Duck also remains on track, and the plan is still an eventual crossover in The Offenders.



You'll find the full list of the new M.O.D.O.K. cast members below, along with official character breakdowns on who they'll be playing and an updates synopsis.



Aimee Garcia As Jodie



M.O.D.O.K.'s wife and mother to his children, has had a late-in-life awakening — excited to pursue her mommy-blog turned lifestyle-brand empire and discover who she is as an independent woman in her forties. There are just too many things to do in this world and not enough time to waste being held back by negativity. And unfortunately for M.O.D.O.K., the thing weighing her down the most… is him.

Ben Schwartz As Lou



To be honest, M.O.D.O.K. doesn't really "get" his twelve-year-old son Lou. Not athletic enough to be a jock. Not smart enough to be a nerd. Lou is… well, Lou — a kid who clearly marches to the beat of his own drum. Lou's lack of friends, ambition and hygiene is a constant worry for M.O.D.O.K., who often projects his own insecurities onto his overly confident son.

Melissa Fumero As Melissa

Even with her father's "features," seventeen-year-old Melissa has risen the ranks to become the Heathers-like queen bee of her school and a star in the world of teen figure skating. Every popular kid either wants to date her or avoid her terrifying wrath. But for all of her success, Melissa secretly yearns for her father's approval.

Wendi McLendon-Covey As Monica Rappaccini



a brilliant mad-scientist at A.I.M. and M.O.D.O.K.'s rival at work. Clearly more competent and qualified than M.O.D.O.K., Monica believes she should be running the organization. After GRUMBL acquires A.I.M., Monica relishes in M.O.D.O.K.'s suffering until the new management begins to infringe on her ungodly experiments. With a common enemy in Austin, M.O.D.O.K. and Monica are finally able to put aside their differences and work together… when they aren't constantly betraying each other.

Beck Bennett As Austin Van Der Sleet



After M.O.D.O.K.'s evil organization A.I.M. is run into the ground, he's forced to sell it to silicon valley tech-giant GRUMBL. GRUMBL sends slick, twenty-something Austin as a "post-merger-integration-consultant" and M.O.D.O.K.'s new boss. Though M.O.D.O.K. wishes he could just zap Austin to the Negative Zone, M.O.D.O.K. must find new solutions to confront Austin's corporate jargon-speak and frequent mandatory HR meetings, if he's ever going to reclaim A.I.M. from Austin's grip.

Jon Daly As Super-Adaptoid



A snarky android with ambitions to live, feel and create, but is instead forced to spend his days massaging the hoverchair sores on his creator M.O.D.O.K.'s scalp. Although the Adaptoid dreams of overwriting his programming and turning on M.O.D.O.K., there is also a begrudging friendship between these two.

Sam Richardson As Gary



A henchman or "beekeeper" at A.I.M. who is fiercely loyal to his boss M.O.D.O.K., even if M.O.D.O.K. struggles to remember his name. As M.O.D.O.K. continues to get demoted within his own organization, Gary is there by his side, always offering his help and unshakeable optimism whether M.O.D.O.K. wants it or not.