M.O.D.O.K. Animated Series Logo Revealed Ahead Of The Show's Planned New York Comic-Con Panel

The M.O.D.O.K. animated series is still coming to Hulu, and as well as confirmation that it will have a presence at the upcoming New York Comic-Con, we also have the show's brand new official logo...

While Marvel Television's plans were derailed by Marvel Studios finally being put in charge of the MCU stories which are told on the small screen, there are a couple of leftovers still on the way. Helstrom is one of them, though you'd struggle to know it was tied to Marvel, especially as the characters have been so massively changed and it's not really being promoted with the Marvel branding.

Another is animated series M.O.D.O.K., a show that was originally set to be part of an entire slate that now appears to be entirely standalone in nature.

With a virtual New York Comic-Con set to take place next month, it's now been confirmed that both Helstrom and M.O.D.O.K. will be part of the event, so we can clearly expect to see more from both shows then. That announcement was followed by the first logo for the animated series you can see below.

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis!

No premiere date has been set yet, but that's likely to be revealed during NYCC next month.

