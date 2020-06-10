M.O.D.O.K. Star Patton Oswalt Anticipates The Series Being Released Sometime In 2021

M.O.D.O.K. star Patton Oswalt has shared an update on the animated series, revealing that fans can expect to see the show sometime in 2021. Find out more details on that from the actor after the jump...

The M.O.D.O.K. animated series was first announced in 2019 and was meant to be part of a wave of interconnected shows on Hulu which included Tigra & Dazzler and the Howard the Duck. The latter two were scrapped when Marvel Studios took charge of Marvel Television, but M.O.D.O.K. was far enough along in terms of development that it's still heading our way.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Patton Oswalt is voicing the titular character, and he's now shared an update with fans about when they can expect to see the show.

"The episodes have been written," he told Collider. "They’ve been recorded. Now they’re being animated. And because we committed very hard to the stop-motion aspect to it and we’re really packing every frame with crazy detail. It’s looking like it’ll be early next year, but I don’t know the exact date yet."

In related news, M.O.D.O.K. executive producer Jordon Blum has taken to Twitter to share some behind the scenes photos ahead of the show's New York Comic-Con panel on Friday.

The hope there is that we might get a first look at the series, so stay tuned!

