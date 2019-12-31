Latest MOON KNIGHT Rumor Says Marvel's Version Of Dracula Will Appear To Stalk The Supernatural Hero
Previously, it was rumored that Daniel Radcliffe was being eyed for the titular lead in Disney+'s Moon Knight and now, that same source is stating that Dracula will also appear. Whether it's a cameo appearance or as the main antagonist was not specified. Obviously, if Dracula does appear, it's not hard to imagine Moon Knight serving as springboard into the Marvel Studios' reboot of the half-vampire Blade.
Will the Moon Knight Disney+ series tie into Mahershala Ali's forthcoming Blade reboot? If the latest rumor surrounding Dracula pans out, that just might be the case as the MCU goes supernatural.
Another Marvel horror character, Werewolf by Night has also been previously rumored to appear. With Doctor Strange, Blade, Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night, the MCU would be pretty close to having a full Midnight Sons roster- with the most notable absent members being Morbius the Living Vampire, Hannibal King and Ghost Rider. That latter would certainly fit as a possible answer to a tease Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave recently about unexpected characters appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
