MOON KNIGHT Adds A New Villain, MCU Finds Another Valkyrie, BLACK WIDOW Promo Art, & More Marvel News

Welcome to another roundup of Marvel news! There's a lot out there to cover, but rather than writing up every single piece of fresh intel in separate articles, we've collected it for you in one place.We have a huge amount to dive into today, including rumours about some new characters coming to the MCU, an update on the directors of Bad Boys for Life meeting with Marvel Studios, James Marsden's thoughts on returning to the world of the X-Men, Gabriel Luna's future Ghost Rider hopes, and a whole lot more!We even have some epic Avengers: Endgame concept art revealing alternate takes on Thanos' weapon, Captain Marvel's haircut, and the time-travel devices used by Earth's Mightiest Heroes. There's lots of great content here for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and beyond), so all you have to do to check it out is click on the "View List"/"Next" button down below...

Another Valkyrie Is Coming To The MCU



The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have a Valkyrie but, in the comic books, there are multiple women who hold the title. Thor: Ragnarok revealed that Tessa Thompson's version was the sole survivor of that battle with Hela but it turns out that there's at least one more who lived.



According to The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have a Valkyrie but, in the comic books, there are multiple women who hold the title. Thor: Ragnarok revealed that Tessa Thompson's version was the sole survivor of that battle with Hela but it turns out that there's at least one more who lived.According to MCU Cosmic , Marvel Studios is planning to introduce Mist, an obscure character created by Chris Claremont in the mid-1980s. Introduced as a friend of Danielle Moonstar in the pages of New Mutants, the site isn't sure whether she'll show up in Loki or Thor: Love and Thunder.

However, it's hard not to wonder whether she could be Valkyrie's new Queen...



James Marsden Is Open To Returning To The Marvel Universe



James Marsden is currently doing the rounds to promote Sonic the Hedgehog and when



"Sure. It might be weird to be one thing to sort of rejoin Marvel or rejoin DC or something like that, but to actually rejoin X-Men as a different character might feel a little strange. But I would be open to it," the former Cyclops said. "I mean, that was a world I have great respect for and [I'm] very grateful to be a part of that family for a long period of time. It's one of those special moments in my career and I would totally be open to that." James Marsden is currently doing the rounds to promote Sonic the Hedgehog and when ComicBook.com asked the actor if he would be open to returning to the world of the X-Men, he made it clear that he would consider it but is more interested in playing a completely different character.the former Cyclops said.

After his stint in Westworld, it's definitely about time Marsden land a superhero role of some sort.



Ripper Could Be Coming To Moon Knight







A member of the human/demon hybrid race known as the Hellbent, these monsters are the result of the intermingling of the remains of elder races with early man during pre-history, when those remnants still shared Earth with man. Ripper is an obscure character but one we can presumably expect to see make a nuisance of himself now the supernatural is invading the MCU.



The site points out that it's possible he'll be connected to the Eternals or Blade franchises but it does seem far more likely that he'll end up making his presence felt in Moon Knight on Disney+! MCU Cosmic claims that Marvel Studios is planning to introduce Ripper of the Hellbent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character who first appeared in the pages of Marc Spector: Moon Knight.A member of the human/demon hybrid race known as the Hellbent, these monsters are the result of the intermingling of the remains of elder races with early man during pre-history, when those remnants still shared Earth with man. Ripper is an obscure character but one we can presumably expect to see make a nuisance of himself now the supernatural is invading the MCU.The site points out that it's possible he'll be connected to the Eternals or Blade franchises but it does seem far more likely that he'll end up making his presence felt in Moon Knight on Disney+!

Tom Hiddleston Leaps Into Action View this post on Instagram Prep is going really well. #Loki A post shared by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) on Jan 27, 2020 at 11:35am PST

With production beginning on Loki soon, Tom Hiddleston is currently hard at work preparing to reprise his role as the God of Mischief and, as you can see, he'll be seeing some action on Disney+!

Will Gabriel Luna Return As Ghost Rider?



Gabriel Luna is doing interviews to promote Terminator: Dark Fate's Blu-ray release and, as you might expect, he's been asked about the possibility of returning to the role of Ghost Rider. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor was expected to star in a series of his own on ABC before the plug was pulled on that late last year when Marvel Studios took charge of Marvel Television's future projects.



"I was gearing up for Ghost Rider for some time, a few years now, just on hold, waiting," he tells "So I guess there's not much hope holding out. I think it's mainly, I know maybe there's still couple of pages that are ... the binding of the book is not really closed. But for me, personally, I think that, you leave it where it was."



"We put our heart into it and I'm really happy because I think a lot of people, I'm happy that there's a whole generation of young people, [they know] Ghost Rider is Robbie Reyes. And I think that won't change, whether we do another show or not. I think that that's something that'll always make me very proud. So you just leave that where it is." Gabriel Luna is doing interviews to promote Terminator: Dark Fate's Blu-ray release and, as you might expect, he's been asked about the possibility of returning to the role of Ghost Rider. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor was expected to star in a series of his own on ABC before the plug was pulled on that late last year when Marvel Studios took charge of Marvel Television's future projects.he tells ComicBook.com

Bad Boys For Life Directors Have Now Met With Marvel Studios



Last week, we told you about Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealing that Marvel Studios wanted to meet with them and, now, that meeting has indeed happened.



"Well there's nothing concrete. They just met us," El Arbi tells "The said they liked the movie and they just told us, 'Yo, what do you wanna do? Let's find something to work together on.' So there's nothing really planned yet, it was just like a meeting. But yeah, we'll see if we find something cool." Last week, we told you about Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealing that Marvel Studios wanted to meet with them and, now, that meeting has indeed happened.El Arbi tells ComicBook.com So, while they've not been offered any specific characters, it sounds like Marvel Studios is keen to work with them. Unfortunately, they've been too busy with Bad Boys to give it much thought! "Now with Disney+ is has all evolved so much that there's so much you can do. You can do a movie or you can do a TV show. And we've been so busy with Bad Boys that we've not explored everything yet. So what we're going to do now, me and Bilall, is we're going to check out all they got and we'd love to find something to work with them on, but it's not yet clear what that would be."



James Gunn Weighs In On Marvel Vs. DC Rivalry Honest to God, I can't remember anyone at either Marvel or DC ever condemning the other company. I think there's probably slightly less competition between Marvel & DC than between Marvel or DC & all other movies. After all, we are in very similar boats, relatively speaking. https://t.co/dlmoSfDfsT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2020

As you can see in the Tweet above, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn wants everyone to know that the rivalry between Marvel and DC doesn't really exist behind the scenes and is instead one that exists mostly between fans. Clearly, the filmmaker has had enough of the constant battle online about which of the comic book companies is better.

Maisie Williams Didn't Think Marvel Fans Would Want Her As Wolfsbane



Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams plays Wolfsbane in The New Mutants but has revealed that after her casting in the movie leaked online long before it was official, she was worried that fans wouldn't accept her in the role of the fan-favourite mutant.



"If people like you, then great, but you've still got to do a good job," she says. "And if people don't like you, then great, but you've still got to do a good job. From what I thought, people didn't really want me. I think to get any role as an actor is great, and to get something this big after Game of Thrones, I'm thrilled about. It's really gonna help push me as an actor."



Based on what we've seen thus far, Josh Boone definitely chose well by casting Williams. Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams plays Wolfsbane in The New Mutants but has revealed that after her casting in the movie leaked online long before it was official, she was worried that fans wouldn't accept her in the role of the fan-favourite mutant.she says.Based on what we've seen thus far, Josh Boone definitely chose well by casting Williams.

Anya Taylor-Joy Teases The New Mutant's Unique Tone



Anya Taylor-Joy plays Magik in The New Mutants and has now offered her thoughts on the movie's tone. "I think this is unlike any tone I've seen before on film in the sense that you've got a lot of things playing where, of course, we're superheroes, but [director Josh Boone] is treating us very much like people," she says in a newly surfaced interview from way back in 2017. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Magik in The New Mutants and has now offered her thoughts on the movie's tone.she says in a newly surfaced interview from way back in 2017. "It's very unique," she added after mentioning that fans can expect a dark coming-of-age story. The New Mutants remains on track for release this April and while it's not expected to tie into the MCU in any way, fans are definitely curious to see if Marvel Studios have made any changes.



Black Widow Magazine Covers







With Black Widow now right around the corner, you'd best believe that we're going to continue seeing more and more from the movie, starting with these awesome magazine covers! Natasha Romanoff's new weapons look very cool and that white costume is bound to be a firm fan-favourite moving forward. We'll be sure to bring you more from these magazines once they go on sale!

