MOON KNIGHT TV Series Looking To Add Jean-Paul "Frenchie" DuChamp And Love Interest Marlene Alraune

A new casting call indicates that the Moon Knight TV series in the works for Disney+ is looking to add two key comic book characters: Marc Spector's allies Jean-Paul "Frenchie" DuChamp and Marlene Alraune!

The Direct reports that Marvel Studios has begun searching for two main roles in the upcoming Moon Knight TV series coming to Disney+ from Jeremy Slater. With She-Hulk's lead recently found, and Ms. Marvel casting news reportedly imminent, it's not a huge surprise the focus has now shifted to this highly anticipated show.

The first part is for a, "20-40 (years old), White male. A stereotypical good looking, overly enthusiastic, less intelligent than average but still lovable. Actor must be fluent in French."

The site believes that's Jean-Paul DuChamp, a.k.a. "Frenchie." The description doesn't sound much like the vigilante's tech-savvy ally, but it could be he's undergoing some changes in the MCU.

The second role is described as, "20-35 (years old), all ethnicities, female. A manipulative operative in a secret organization, capable of going from cool and tough to warm and friendly in a heartbeat." The site believes that's Marlene Alraune, one of Marc Spector's love interests in the comics.

She often accompanies Moon Knight and "Frenchie" on their missions, though her being part of a secret organization would definitely be a new addition to the character for this shared universe.

As for Moon Knight himself, there's still no word on who Marvel Studios wants to play the unhinged hero.

