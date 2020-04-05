RUMOR: Marvel Studios Might Want Keanu Reeves To Play MOON KNIGHT In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Keanu Reeves is a hot favorite to play Marc Spector in Disney+'s Moon Knight , and an interesting new rumor suggests that the John Wick star is high on Marvel's list of possibilities for the role!

Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic started closing down Hollywood, Moon Knight was on track to start production later this year. This left fans hoping that casting news might be incoming, but with work now halted on, well, everything, it could be months before we find out who will play the unhinged Marc Spector on Disney+.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has been rumored for the series, though later denied being involved. Baywatch's Zac Efron's name has also done the rounds online a few times, but what about the beloved, bearded, badass lead of the John Wick trilogy?

A rumor shared by GWW's Editor-in-Chief KC Walsh suggests that Keanu Reeves is someone's top pick at Marvel Studios to play Moon Knight.

His name is one that's been mentioned a lot by fans since the series was announced, but this is definitely not something we should put too much stock in at the moment. Also, even if there is some truth to this, with The Matrix 4 only just starting production, scheduling issues could prevent it from happening.

