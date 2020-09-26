RUMOR MILL: It Sounds Like Marvel Studios' MOON KNIGHT TV Series Is Eyeing Keanu Reeves As The Lead

Some new casting details for Moon Knight reveal the sort of actor Marvel Studios is looking for to play Marc Spector, and it appears John Wick star Keanu Reeves could be at the top of Kevin Feige's list...

The Illuminerdi is reporting that that Marvel Studios is planning to begin production on Moon Knight as soon as late November. The site has also shared a casting breakdown for Marc Spector/Moon Knight and, surprisingly, it sounds like the studio wants an actor between the ages of 40 - 50.

We say "surprisingly" because Marvel Studios tends to cast young, but it will definitely be fun seeing an older superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially one as unique as this!

The site has also shared a lengthy character breakdown for the MCU's Moon Knight:

"Spector was a former pugilist, mercenary, and CIA agent. He’s double-crossed by his boss, Raoul Bushman, after they find a mysterious archaeological site, which Bushman planned to loot for his own selfish means. Near death, Spector comes into contact with Khonshu, an Egyptian moon god, who offers him another chance to live, in return for becoming his avatar on this world. Spector accepts the deal and is reborn with superhuman powers. He then returns to the U.S. and accumulates immense wealth after investing his earnings as a mercenary and becomes the crimefighter known as 'Moon Knight.' "Spector also created multiple identities, including the alias of millionaire Steven Grant to misdirect people from his mercenary history and Jake Lockley, a low-key taxicab driver that helps him keep a closer ear to the streets and criminal elements."

Here's where things get really interesting, though. The site notes that Keanu Reeves is the top of Marvel Studios' wish list to play Moon Knight! There have been rumblings that he's been in talks with Marvel Studios about various projects since before Captain Marvel was released, and fans would love this.

We'll have to wait and see as those Alison Brie/Alison Brie-type rumours about She-Hulk never went anywhere, and this is definitely just a rumour for the time being.

