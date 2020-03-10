THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Remains Interested In Playing MOON KNIGHT

The Haunting of Bly Manor star Oliver Jackson-Cohen is a fan-favourite choice to play Marc Spector in Moon Knight , and he's now opened up on whether he's still interested in the Marvel Studios role...

Oliver Jackson-Cohen has made a huge impact in Hollywood thanks to roles in The Haunting of Hill House and The Invisible Man, and the actor will next be seen in The Haunting of Bly Manor (check back here on Monday for our review of the series before it returns to Netflix on October 9th).

Talking to ComicBook.com about whether he would be interested in playing Marc Spector in Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Moon Knight, it sounds like the actor has been doing his research!

"Listen, Twitter is quite the encyclopedia and I have been very fortunate that people have educated me well on Moon Knight and Marvel and the world of it," Jackson-Cohen explained. "The honest response is that I have no idea, no one has called me about this," he continued, "but, again, I stand by what I said, that Moon Knight sounds like a fascinating, fascinating character, and I'd love to get my hands on that, but you just never know, do you?"

Jackson-Cohen has been a fan-favourite choice to take on the lead role in Moon Knight for a while now, though a recent rumor suggested that Keanu Reeves might be at the top of Marvel's wish list.

Time will tell whether he ends up becoming a contender for the role, but Marvel Studios would be wise to snatch Jackson-Cohen up for something, especially as it's clear his star is now on the rise.

