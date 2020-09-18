Disney+ Sets All-Star MS. MARVEL Directors List That Includes Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah And Meera Menon

Disney+ has assembled a fantastic group of directors for the first season of its Ms. Marvel television series, including the previously rumored Bad Boys For Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

It seems the rumor that Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had been tapped to helm Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel television series for Disney+ was on the money. The Direct were first to post the news nearly two weeks ago, and we're now hearing that Arbi and Fallah have been joined by some equally talented directors that should raise expectations for the MCU's take on the first Muslim character to headline her own Marvel comic.

Joining Arbi and Fallah are two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. That rounds out a fairly diverse list, as Obaid-Chinoy is known for her stellar documentary work while Menon is no stranger to comic book television series having directed episodes of Netflix's Punisher, DC Universe's Titans and AMC's The Walking Dead.

It's currently unknown what the episode count for Ms. Marvel will be, but it's safe to say that Kamala Khan will be an important character in the MCU moving forward as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the character will appear in future films.

If recent Disney+ news is a trend, then expect Marvel to announce the actress that will portray Kamala Khan in the coming weeks. Marvel unveiled its director for She-Hulk on September 15 before revealing that Tatiana Maslany would portray the titular heroine on September 17.