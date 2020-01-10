MS. MARVEL Audition Script Shared Online By Actress Not Chosen To Play The Hero In Disney+ Series

Audition pages for the Ms. Marvel series coming to Disney+ have found their way online after one of the hopefuls for the role decided to share them following a childish Twitter exchange. Check it out...

Here's a weird one for you.

A young actress who reportedly campaigned hard for the chance to play Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel ended up getting an audition (well, sending a tape in). Following the news that Iman Vellani had been cast in the Disney+ TV series, she took to Twitter to reveal she'd tried out for the role, only to get called out as a liar by one her followers.

It was then she made the decision to reveal that she was telling the truth...by sharing the script pages Marvel Studios had sent over for her to read, along with a copy of her signed NDA agreement!

Needless to say, it didn't take long until she deleted her account, and word going around is that these pages are legit. However, as is often the case, there's nothing to say they will actually end up being used in Ms. Marvel. As for what's revealed here, it seems Kamala is struggling to come to terms with her newfound life as a superhero and balancing her heroic exploits with her culture/religion.

There's even a nod to The Winter Soldier, and what we can make out is very interesting.

It goes without saying that it was unwise for the actress to share this online just to prove a point, but it does appear as if she was goaded into it by, well, a typical, belligerent Twitter user!

Check it out below:

