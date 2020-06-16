MS. MARVEL: Casting Is Reportedly Back Underway For The Upcoming Disney+ Series

It's been a while since we had any news on Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series, and while this isn't much of an update, a new report claims that the casting process has now resumed. Is an announcement imminent?

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in pretty much every major in-development movie and TV series being forced to shut-down, but now that restrictions have eased up a little (coronavirus hasn't gone anywhere... even if a lot of people are acting like it has), several major projects are preparing to resume production.

We've already heard about a tentative restart date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now we have a possible update for one of Marvel's Disney+ shows that's still in the casting stages. According to Murphy's Multiverse, the extensive search to find someone to play the lead role of Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel has resumed, with actresses being called back in (remotely, we assume) to continue to audition process.

That's pretty much all there is to the report, but with Ms. Marvel slated to film in Atlanta and Georgia being one of the first regions to open back up to production crews, there's a chance Marvel is trying to settle on someone to play Khan so they can get the ball rolling as soon as possible.

If that is the case, we may get official casting news fairly soon, so keep an eye out.

We still don't know a whole lot about Ms. Marvel, but the characters of Red Dagger and Kamran are expected to make an appearance alongside the young hero of the title.