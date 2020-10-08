MS. MARVEL Disney+ Series Seemingly Casting Two Familiar Faces From The Comics

Ms. Marvel is reportedly scheduled to begin shooting this winter, and a new casting call may indicate that Marvel is searching for two supporting characters Kamala Khan fans should be very familiar with...

We recently reported that Ms. Marvel was scheduled to commence production in Atlanta, Georgia this November (whether that's still the plan remains to be seen), and Marvel is currently in the process of rounding up the main cast of the Disney+ series.

Kamala Khan is obviously a priority, but The Illuminerdi reckons a couple of young actors are also being sought to fill the roles of two supporting characters fans of the hero should be very familiar with.

"Omar" is a Pakistani American in his mid-to-late 20’s, a practicing Muslim and a self-proclaimed wiser older brother. He is also listed as modern and spirited. "Willow" is a 16 to 20 year old American teenager of Turkish, Moroccan, or Arab decent. Active in student organizations with a love of being in charge, she is described as a hijabi Muslim, woke, popular, stylish and smart.

Since the character's real identities are almost always hidden behind code-names in these casting calls, these two are most likely Kamala’s older brother Aamir, and best friend Nakia Bahadir. There are other possibilities, of course, but they seem like the closest fit.

A previous report indicated that both Red Dagger and Kamran will also factor into the show, but we haven't had any solid updates since.

