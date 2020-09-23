MS. MARVEL Looking To Cast Two More Supporting Characters From The Comics (Including One Who's LGBTQ+)

Last week, we learned that Tatiana Maslany will play the MCU's She-Hulk, and while we're waiting for news on who has been cast as Ms. Marvel, we have new details about supporting characters in the show...

According to Murphy's Multiverse, a casting call has been sent out by Marvel Studios for two supporting characters in Ms. Marvel. Code names are being used for both, but it's believe that the Disney+ series is searching for Zoe Zimmer (a young white actress aged between 16 - 20), Kamala Khan's best friend, and the hero's eventual sister-in-law Tyesha Hillman (a black actress, aged 27-33).

So far, Jasjit Williams and Saagar Shaihk have been cast in undisclosed roles, while casting calls have gone out for Kamala's brother and another of her friends.

In the comic books, Zoe and Tyesha are crucial parts of Ms. Marvel's world. The former is actually an LGBTQ+ character who comes out as a lesbian after splitting up with her high school boyfriend. She later becomes friends with Kamala and Nakia, and develops a crush on the latter. However, she avoids saying anything due to concerns that revealing her feelings will ruin their friendship.

As for Tyesha, she ultimately marries Kamala's brother, so chances are she will just be part of her home life. It definitely appears as if Ms. Marvel is taking inspiration from the character's earlier comic book adventures, but we still don't know whether the Disney+ series will embrace her origin as an Inhuman.

Are you guys excited for Ms. Marvel?