MS. MARVEL: Marvel Studios Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani As Kamala Khan In The Disney+ TV Series

We finally have that Ms. Marvel casting news, as it's been confirmed today that Marvel Studios has zeroed in on newcomer Iman Vellani to play the titular hero in the Disney+ TV series. Check it out...

After what's described as a "long and hard search" by Deadline, it's been confirmed today that Marvel Studios has found the lead of Ms. Marvel in newcomer Iman Vellani!

This marks the young actor's first major Hollywood production, and, as far as we can see, she doesn't even have an IMDb page! However, she's been vocal in the industry, and was part of the "Next Wave Committee" at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival where she was among those tasked with adding a special tag to films with diverse casts and filmmakers they believed would resonate with their peers.

The trade notes that, "The plan always was to stay true to the character in finding the right actress to play the role, even if it meant offering a person that was not well known to the public."

Vellani is likely to have a bright future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kamala Khan, and this news comes shortly after it was revealed Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon had all been tasked with directing episodes of the upcoming Disney+ series.

Marvel Studios has been making a lot of casting additions to its TV shows recently, a sign that production is once again ramping up despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out our interview with Marvel's Avengers' Ms. Marvel below:

