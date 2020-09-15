MS. MARVEL: Rumored Kamala Khan Frontrunner Geraldine Viswanathan Weighs In On Potentially Joining The MCU

Miracle Workers and The Broken Hearts Gallery star Geraldine Viswanathan is the rumoured frontrunner for the role of Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series, but what does the actress know about that?

Since her introduction, Ms. Marvel has become one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe, and so no one was surprised when it was revealed that the character is getting her own Disney+ TV series. Production on Ms. Marvel was reportedly supposed to begin this summer, but that was understandably delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We keep hearing rumblings that casting news is coming, of course, and one name that's popped up online as a possible frontrunner is The Broken Hearts Gallery's Geraldine Viswanathan.

The talented 25-year-old actress was recently asked by Screen Rant about the rumours and fan castings which point to her being the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Kamala Khan and, as you might expect, she could neither confirm nor deny whether she's been in talks with Marvel Studios.

"Oh God, it’s so flattering," Viswanathan started. "And she’s my favorite superhero by far, so it’s really cool. But I have low expectations; whatever will be will be. They’ll find the perfect Ms. Marvel, and I’m really excited to see it." It certainly sounds like she may be in consideration for the role, but whether she really is a frontrunner for the role remains a mystery.

Marvel Studios could do worse than casting Viswanathan as Ms. Marvel, and she's a good fit for the character in a number of ways. With a rumoured premiere date of sometime in 2021 (which seems doubtful all things considered), we'll hopefully get some official casting news sooner rather than later.