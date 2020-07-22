MS. MARVEL Rumored To Start Shooting In November; Kamala Khan Could Appear In Another MCU Project First

New details about the Ms. Marvel TV series coming to Disney+ have been revealed, including when it will start shooting and plans for the hero to appear elsewhere in the MCU before her solo series arrives.

Plans for a Ms. Marvel TV series on Disney+ were confirmed last year, but it's been a while since we've heard anything concrete about plans for the show. Initially, it was reported that the plan was for shooting to start next month, but with COVID-19 delaying everything - even Kevin Feige's plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe - that's obviously changed.

Now, if a new report shared by Murphy's Multiverse is to be believed (and they are a reliable source for information like this), the plan is for Ms. Marvel to begin filming in Atlanta, GA in November.

It will wrap in March 2021, and this three-month delay isn't that bad. It does, however, mean we'll likely be waiting that little bit longer to see Kamala Khan in action...well, in her own show anyway. The site goes on to add that Marvel Studios is looking to finalise casting for Ms. Marvel sooner rather than later, and that actress will appear in another MCU project before her own.

What that might be is hard to say as there are a lot of ways Kamala could be introduced.

It's widely believed that the introduction of Ms. Marvel will mean that the MCU is getting a new version of the Inhumans, something that's absolutely essential after the disastrous ABC TV series spearheaded by former Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb and Iron Fist showrunner Scott Buck.

