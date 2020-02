MS. MARVEL Series Reportedly Confirmed To Reintroduce INHUMAN Characters To The MCU

We still don't know who'll be suiting-up as Kamala Khan in the Disney+series, but a new casting call has revealed that she'll be joined by another pair of Marvel Comics characters - and one of them is an Inhuman!According to The Illuminderdi , both Red Dagger and Kamran are currently being cast, and the latter is specifically named as an Inhuman in the breakdown. This is obviously a pretty big deal for fans of the Terrigen Mist-altered heroes after the disastrous ABC series cast serious doubts on Marvel ever utilizing the characters again.In the comics, Red Dagger, aka Kareem, is a student from Khan's neighborhood in Pakistan who operates as a costumed vigilante by night. It's said that there will be "an undeniable romantic connection between him and Kamala" on the show.Kamran, meanwhile, shares an Inhuman bond with Kamala and becomes her ally before ultimately betraying her. We don't know if the series will follow-suit, but he is described as being a "morally corrupt Inhuman" in the breakdown.Marvel is searching for two actors in the 17 to 25-year-old age range to play these Muslim supporting characters.We should get more details on these developments fairly soon, but for now let us know if you're excited for, and how you think the additions of Red Dagger and Kamran will impact the plot.