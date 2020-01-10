MS. MARVEL Star Iman Vellani Comments On Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe As Kamala Khan

Following the news that Iman Vellani will take on the title role in Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Ms. Marvel TV series, the actress has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on joining the MCU...

Last night, we learned that newcomer Iman Vellani has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel TV series coming to Disney+. The Canadian actress is definitely an unknown, and her IMDb page only went live around 14 hours ago...with Ms. Marvel her sole credit!

Marvel Studios conducted a lengthy search to find its Kamala, though, so the young actress clearly impressed during the audition stage and now has a bright future in this shared world.

Vellani has also launched an Instagram account, likely to keep fans updated as she settles into the MCU. As you can see below, she's expressed her excitement to star as the lead in Ms. Marvel, saying simply, "Speechless and excited! Wish me luck." Needless to say, she must be riding high right now, and with cameras expected to roll in the coming months, we may get a first look soon.

Ms. Marvel comic book writer G. Willow Wilson, meanwhile, took to Twitter shortly after the news broke to say that Vellani is "the real deal," so she's clearly on board with this casting as well.

Check out Vellani's Instagram post below:

