MS. MARVEL Star Iman Vellani Wasn't A Fan Of CAPTAIN MARVEL But Loves Brie Larson

Screen Rant has unearthed Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani's Letterboxd account, and it makes for fun reading! There are a tonne of funny reviews on there, but eagle-eyed fans have zeroed in on the fact that the young actress awarded 2019's Captain Marvel a lowly 2* review.

Something the site doesn't appear to have noticed is that she shared this before Captain Marvel was even released, so unless she caught an early screening, this could be a tongue in cheek verdict.

Many fans would agree that Captain Marvel was a tad disappointing, and that's reflected in its 79% Rotten Tomatoes score (which is low for a Marvel Studios film). While Brie Larson was great, it was a somewhat straightforward origin story with quite a few unexpected, unorthadox creative decisions. Among them were the Skrulls being heroic, and the way Nick Fury lost his eye.

Vellani has absolutely nothing bad to say about Brie Larson, however, and that's probably a good thing seeing as the two are likely to share the screen in the not too distant future. Carol Danvers is expected to appear in Ms. Marvel, while Kamala Khan is rumored to have a role in Captain Marvel 2.

