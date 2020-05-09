RUMOR MILL: BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Directors Reportedly Eyed To Helm MS. MARVEL Series Coming To Disney+

There have been rumblings for a while now that Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah could enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it now sounds like they'll work on Ms. Marvel ...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have confirmed on multiple occasions that they've talked to Marvel Studios about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and The Direct is now reporting that the filmmakers have signed up to helm at least one episode of Ms. Marvel.

It's currently unclear whether it will be just the one instalment or the entire series, but we'll likely learn more soon as production is expected to begin later this Fall and run through next Spring.

Interestingly, the site notes that the plan is for each episode of Ms. Marvel to be in the one-hour format. Many fans were surprised that episodes of The Mandalorian were often around 30 - 40 minutes, so it's obviously going to be interesting seeing whether these Marvel Studios TV shows are closer to 60 minutes like a lot of the TV shows we see on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

This should obviously be taken with a pinch of salt for now, but El Arbi and Fallah are interesting choices to help tell Kamala Khan's story, Recently, there have been rumblings that we're going to find out who is playing the Inhuman hero in the coming weeks, but time will tell on that front.

