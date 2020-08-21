RUMOR MILL: CAPTAIN MARVEL Directors Ryan Fleck And Anna Boden Could Helm MS. MARVEL For Disney+

Marvel Studios has zeroed in on a new director for Captain Marvel 2 , but the filmmakers behind the first instalment may be lined up to take the helm of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ instead. Check it out...

Earlier this month, we learned that Marvel Studios has tapped Candyman director Nia DaCosta to take the helm of Captain Marvel 2. Now, Murphy's Multiverse has reported that the plan is for the sequel to be shot at Pinewoods Studios in the UK as well as other parts of Europe.

Very little is known about what to expect from the sequel, though rumours continue to run rampant that it will somehow adapt the Secret Invasion storyline. There have even been rumblings of some sort of companion series, so we could be looking forward to an event that takes place across film and television (which would definitely be something new for Marvel Studios).

Here's where things get really interesting, though; The DisInsider has added to that, noting that, "Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, who co-wrote and directed the first film are not returning for the sequel, but will stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as they are likely directing the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series."

This is obviously the first we've heard of that, though it does make sense. There's no reason to suspect they had a bad time working on Captain Marvel - it grossed over $1 billion worldwide - and Marvel Studios knows they can trust them with telling Kamala Khan's story in Ms. Marvel.

How would you guys feel about Fleck and Boden taking charge of Ms. Marvel instead of Captain Marvel 2? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments section.