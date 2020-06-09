RUMOR MILL: Disney+'s MS. MARVEL Series Adds Actors Jasjit Williams And Saagar Shaikh

There's been chatter for weeks about us getting some Ms. Marvel casting news, and it's now being reported that actors Jasjit Williams and Saagar Shaikh have joined the Disney+ series in key roles...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

With Ms. Marvel reportedly set to begin shooting later this Fall, fans are more anxious than ever before to see who Marvel Studios will choose to take on the role of Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character's stock has risen a great deal in recent weeks thanks to the Marvel's Avengers game that puts her front and centre, so excitement is at an all-time high for a big reveal.

While we're still waiting for that to become a reality, The Direct is reporting that actors Jasjit Williams (Street Voices) and Saagar Shaikh (Unfair & Ugly) are in talks to join the Disney+ series.

It's believed that Williams is taking on the role of Bruno Carrelli, a possible love interest for Ms. Marvel and Kamala's tech-savvy friend. Shaikh, meanwhile, is being eyed for Aamir Khan, Kamala's older brother. That's likely to be a minor role, though it depends on how much time we spend with her family.

It's exciting to think that Ms. Marvel is finally falling into place, especially when the hero's live-action debut is so long overdue. What promises to be really interesting, though, is how Kevin Feige and company go about explaining Kamala's Inhuman origins and what that means for those characters.

