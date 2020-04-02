THOR: RAGNAROK Deleted Scene, BLACK WIDOW Synopsis, Richard Madden Wraps ETERNALS, & More Marvel News

In this latest roundup of Marvel movie news, we have another look at S.W.O.R.D. on the set of WandaVision , a big update on Ms. Marvel , evidence of Flag-Smasher in the MCU, and much more. Check it out...

How Age Of Ultron Hid Scarlett Johansson's Pregnancy The pregnancy of #BlackWidow-actress Scarlett Johansson during the filming of AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON required visual effects work to be done to remove her baby bump... pic.twitter.com/VtJgeiu6O2 — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 1, 2020

Did you know that Scarlett Johansson was pregnant when Avengers: Age of Ultron was being filmed? We're guessing not, as a newly revealed behind the scenes photo from Joss Whedon's sequel has revealed that VFX was used to hide her baby bump on the set of the Marvel Studios movie.



It's really clever and amazing seeing what visual effects can do to hide something so major!

Richard Madden Is Finished Working On Eternals



In a recent Instagram Story, Eternals star Richard Madden confirmed that he's finished working on Eternals by stating, "it's a wrap." If one of the lead stars is done, that likely means the movie is nearly finished and with that November release date fast approaching, it should move into post-production.



There may be reshoots at some point (which is the norm with big budget blockbusters these days), but the signs are now surely pointing to a teaser trailer being attached to Black Widow in May!

Ms. Marvel Starts Shooting This Summer



According to



That's a lengthy production schedule and a change from the previously rumoured April 2020 start date. Interestingly, the site notes that Ms. Marvel is only expected to shoot for around four months, so what's the deal with the other eight? The site speculates that Marvel Studios will want her to star in another movie or TV series, with Captain Marvel 2 and Young Avengers both likely candidates.



We'll have to wait and see, but the future is now looking bright for Ms. Marvel... According to The Illuminerdi , whoever ends up being cast as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ TV series will have to be available to film scenes between July 2020 and June 2021.That's a lengthy production schedule and a change from the previously rumoured April 2020 start date. Interestingly, the site notes that Ms. Marvel is only expected to shoot for around four months, so what's the deal with the other eight? The site speculates that Marvel Studios will want her to star in another movie or TV series, with Captain Marvel 2 and Young Avengers both likely candidates.We'll have to wait and see, but the future is now looking bright for Ms. Marvel...

New Black Widow Twitter Emojis Confirm A Character's Identity New Twitter emojis have been revealed in anticipation for #BlackWidow!#NatashaRomanoff#RedGuardian#YelenaBelova#MelinaVostokoff#BlackWidow — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 3, 2020

To coincide with the release of that Black Widow TV spot which aired during the Super Bowl, Twitter released a number of hashtags in collaboration with Disney to promote the upcoming movie.



Up until now, Rachel Weisz's character has only been referred to as "Melina," but we now know that she is indeed Melina Vostokoff. That confirms rumours that she and Iron Maiden are one and the same and considering the fact that character is a villain in the comics, it may tell us a lot about her true nature here. Marvel Studios has been known to change people's allegiances, though!



A Deleted Scene From Thor: Ragnarok Loki and Thor Alleyway Suit Up (Infinity Saga Box Set) [0:20] from r/marvelstudios

Set photos from Thor: Ragnarok revealed that Thor and Loki were set to find Odin living as a homeless person on the streets of New York City. Ultimately, reshoots changed that and we now have an excerpt from the deleted scene in which the God of Thunder and his brother are reunited with the All-Father.



Honestly, it looks like it could have been a fun sequence, especially as we know from previous descriptions that it would have ended with Hela killing Odin rather than him just fading into nothingness.

Another Look At S.W.O.R.D. On The Set Of WandaVision Day view of the either WandaVision or Loki set by Pinewood Atlanta which had some action last night, and images of SWORD vehicles a few days ago. https://t.co/Q5WhNZgkdY — Liz (@FWSupdates) February 2, 2020

NBC anchor Cheryl Preheim recently shared a video of what she thought was a base for The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt. Well, eagle-eyed comic book fans have noticed that those vehicles belong to S.W.O.R.D., the organisation that's set to be introduced in WandaVision a little later this year.



There was no sign of S.W.O.R.D. in that recent sneak peek, but we know that Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau is with them and that likely means they'll have a major role in the MCU moving forward.

James Gunn On The Importance Of Death In Marvel Movies So you don’t think any characters in films should die? I can’t agree. I think films help us to deal with our own mortality and the mortality of those we love, and seeing that through the lens of story/fable/myth is of benefit to people. https://t.co/txN7lR1Q7y — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2020

Writer and director James Gunn broke our hearts in Guardians of the Galaxy when he killed Groot, and then again in the sequel when Yondu met his maker. Well, those of you hoping for a reprieve in Vol. 3 are going to be disappointed because the filmmaker has explained on Twitter why he believes exploring the mortality of characters in his movies is beneficial to the audience.



In other words, you should probably start worrying about your favourite characters now...

An Updated Synopsis For Black Widow



Following the release of the aforementioned Super Bowl TV spot for Black Widow, Marvel Studios also issued an updated synopsis for the movie. Reading between the lines, it definitely sounds like we're going to be spending some time with Natasha Romanoff before we met her in Iron Man 2.



"In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."



Will The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Feature Flag-Smasher?



We've been hearing for a while now that militant group U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. will make an appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but what about their leader, the villainous Flag-Smasher?



Well, in a post on

We've been hearing for a while now that militant group U.L.T.I.M.A.T.U.M. will make an appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but what about their leader, the villainous Flag-Smasher?Well, in a post on Tumblr , some very interesting set photos have been revealed showing graffiti with sayings that, when translated, express the same anti-nationalist sentiment that villain is known for. This could be a random Easter Egg or something more, but Karl Morgenthau being re-imagined for the Disney+ TV series wouldn't be a huge surprise, even if he doesn't end up suiting up here.