Check Out This Awesome VFX Breakdown For The Final Season Of Marvel's RUNAWAYS
Marvel's Runaways is a Hulu series based on the Marvel comic of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Y: The Last Man, Ex Machina, Paper Girls) which was later picked up and completed by none other than Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Avengers, Cabin in the Woods, Avengers: Age of Ultron).
Popular Hulu Marvel series Runaways recently delivered its final season to the streaming service, and while we may not get another outing for the delinquents, this amazing VFX breakdown is worth a watch!
The franchise faced a bit of a struggle to get picked up as the intellectual property was initially circling movie territory, but once Avengers found big screen success, the young team was soon repurposed for the small screen. The show was extremely well received and got a better reception than other Marvel television shows such as Inhumans and Defenders. The series received three strong seasons and even saw a crossover with sister show Cloak and Dagger before ultimately ending too soon along with the rest of Marvel television, which has now been folded into Marvel Studios under the care of Kevin Feige. It hurts fans even more to know that a fourth season was planned.
Season 3 of Runaways featured a lot of great moments such as the aforementioned Cloak and Dagger crossover, the introduction of Morgan Le Fay, and much more.
FuseFX has now released a VFX breakdown which showcases Chase's fistigon powers in a battle against Pride and more. Take a look for yourself in the short video below!
What are your thoughts? Have you seen the latest season yet? If you haven't watched the trailer for Marvel's Runaways, check it out below!
The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.
Marvel's Runaways Season 3 is currently streaming on Hulu!
