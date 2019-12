Check Out This Awesome VFX Breakdown For The Final Season Of Marvel's RUNAWAYS

Marvel'sis a Hulu series based on the Marvel comic of the same name by Brian K. Vaughanwhich was later picked up and completed by none other than Joss WhedonThe franchise faced a bit of a struggle to get picked up as the intellectual property was initially circling movie territory, but oncefound big screen success, the young team was soon repurposed for the small screen. The show was extremely well received and got a better reception than other Marvel television shows such asandThe series received three strong seasons and even saw a crossover with sister showbefore ultimately ending too soon along with the rest of Marvel television, which has now been folded into Marvel Studios under the care of Kevin Feige. It hurts fans even more to know that a fourth season was planned.Season 3 offeatured a lot of great moments such as the aforementionedcrossover, the introduction ofand much more.FuseFX has now released a VFX breakdown which showcases Chase's fistigon powers in a battle against Pride and more. Take a look for yourself in the short video below!What are your thoughts? Have you seen the latest season yet? If you haven't watched the trailer forcheck it out below!





The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.



Marvel's Runaways Season 3 is currently streaming on Hulu!