GLOW Star Alison Brie Talks More About Those Rumors Marvel Wants An "Alison Brie-Type" For SHE-HULK

Earlier this year, it was reported that Marvel Studios was looking for Alison Brie or an "Alison Brie-type" to play Jennifer Walters in the upcoming She-Hulk TV show, and the actress now offers an update.

Back in February, rumours started doing the rounds that Marvel Studios wanted to cast Alison Brie as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk and, failing that, an "Alison Brie-type." The actress previously commented on those reports during an interview with James Corden, but when The Hollywood Reporter caught up with her, they asked if there's been any update.

"(Laughs.) You know, I've been trying to follow it online a little bit, and there don't seem to be," she admitted. "But it is always funny to me when something kind of takes off on the internet, and I'm getting my updates from fans tagging me in things on Instagram. I'm like, 'Oh, interesting. Oh, people are still talking about it. That's cool.' (Laughs.)"

Regardless of how true those initial rumours were, they created a very real desire among fans to see Brie take on the role of lawyer Jennifer Walters in this highly anticipated Disney+ TV series.

Considering how much mainstream coverage the actress has received regarding She-Hulk, she's bound to be on Kevin Feige's radar now, and even if she has been cast as the Jade Giant's cousin, it's not she's going to tell anyone that! Time will tell, of course, Brie is definitely a fan-favourite choice.

Plus, with Netflix's GLOW nearing its end, she's about to have a big gap in her schedule...