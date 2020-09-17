SHE-HULK Casts ORPHAN BLACK Star Tatiana Maslany In The Lead Role Of Jennifer Walters

The Disney+ She-Hulk series has found its Jennifer Walters! On the heels of the news that Kat Coiro will helm the pilot, reports are coming in that Orphan Black 's Tatiana Maslany has landed the lead role.

We had heard that a major announcement regarding Marvel's upcoming She-Hulk series was imminent, and Deadline has now broke the news that the lead role has been cast!

Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany will play attorney Jennifer Walters and her lean, green alter-ego in the Disney+ show.

This comes on the heels of the news that Dead To Me director Kat Coiro wil helm the pilot and several other episodes. Rick and Morty scribe Jessica Gao has also been confirmed to lead the writers room.

In the comics, Walters is an attorney who gains similar powers to The Green Goliath when she receives a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo's involvement hasn't been made official yet, but the actor has dropped a few hints that he will reprise his MCU role for the show.

Maslany is best known for her Emmy-nominated role in Orphan Black, but she has also appeared in the likes of Diary of the Dead, Stronger and Destroyer. She can currently be seen in HBO’s Perry Mason.

She-Hulk is reportedly scheduled to begin production in Atlanta, Georgia early next year.

What do you make of this casting choice? Can you see Maslany as She-Hulk? Let us know in the comments.