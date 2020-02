SHE-HULK Character Details Tease Comic-Accurate Origin; Ties To Bruce Banner And The AVENGERS

It looks like Marvel and Disney+'s upcomingseries will stick pretty close to the source material when it comes to Jennifer Walters' origin.A character breakdown for the show's lead has been revealed by The Illuminderi , and it confirms that Walters will require a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner after being shot, which ultimately transforms her into "a similar green monster." The logline specifically mentions that she will eventually go on to join The Avengers.Marvel is currently searching for an actress of open ethnicity in the 26 to 34-year old age range with strong comedic chops.Mark Ruffalo has played coy in the past when asked if he was set to return as Banner for the show, but if the character does appear on screen, we assume theactor will play the role.is scheduled top begin shooting later this year, withscribe Jessica Gao leading the writing team.What do you guys make of this report? Drop us a comment in the usual place, and let us know which of the Disney+ Marvel shows you're most looking forward to.