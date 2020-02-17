SHE-HULK Character Details Tease Comic-Accurate Origin; Ties To Bruce Banner And The AVENGERS
It looks like Marvel and Disney+'s upcoming She-Hulk series will stick pretty close to the source material when it comes to Jennifer Walters' origin.
A character breakdown for the upcoming Disney+ She-Hulk series has been revealed, & it confirms a comic-accurate origin for Jennifer Walters, who will indeed receive a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner.
A character breakdown for the show's lead has been revealed by The Illuminderi, and it confirms that Walters will require a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner after being shot, which ultimately transforms her into "a similar green monster." The logline specifically mentions that she will eventually go on to join The Avengers.
Marvel is currently searching for an actress of open ethnicity in the 26 to 34-year old age range with strong comedic chops.
Mark Ruffalo has played coy in the past when asked if he was set to return as Banner for the show, but if the character does appear on screen, we assume the Avengers: Endgame actor will play the role.
She-Hulk is scheduled top begin shooting later this year, with Rick and Morty scribe Jessica Gao leading the writing team.
