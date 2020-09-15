SHE-HULK Disney+ Series Enlists DEAD TO ME's Kat Coiro As Director And Exec Producer

Marvel and Disney+'s She-Hulk has found a director in the form of Kat Coiro ( Dead to Me, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia ), who will helm the pilot and several other episodes. She will also exec produce.

Coiro is probably best known for her TV work on the likes of Netflix’s Dead To Me, Showtime’s Shameless and FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, but she also directed the underrated Life Happens, and her next film, Marry Me starring starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, is set to hit theatres next year.

Deadline's report doesn't mention when production on the Disney+ series is scheduled to commence, but The Illuminderdi reckons it's on track to begin shooting in Atlanta, Georgia early next year. The trade does confirm that the search for an actress to play the lead role of Jennifer Walters is still on, so chances are Marvel/Disney haven't nailed down a final date yet.

In the comics, Walters is an attorney who gains similar powers to The Green Goliath when she receives a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo's involvement hasn't been made official yet, but the actor has dropped a few hints that he will reprise his MCU role for the show.

Who do you guys think would be a good fit to take on the role of She-Hulk? Let us know in the comments.