SHE-HULK Disney+ Series Rumored To Feature A Much Younger Version Of Bruce Banner

Though we still haven't had official word, Mark Ruffalo has pretty much confirmed that he will reprise the role of Bruce Banner/The Hulk for the upcoming Disney+ She-Hulk series, and it looks like the show will also introduce a younger version of the character.

The Direct reports that Marvel is currently searching for an actor around 10-years-of-age to play Banner as a child.

If true, this obviously suggests that the show will feature flashback scenes with Jennifer Walters and her cousin interacting as kids, and may also indicate that Ruffalo is going to have a more substantial role in She-Hulk than we'd been led to believe. The series could also explore Banner's relationship with his abusive father, which was only ever touched upon in Ang Lee's Hulk back in 2003.

We recently found out that Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany had landed the lead role of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, so more casting updates should follow soon. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia director Kat Coiro is set to helm the pilot and several other episodes.

Production on She-Hulk is scheduled to begin early next year, and the show is expected to premiere in 2022.