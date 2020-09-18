SHE-HULK: Mark Ruffalo Officially Welcomes His "Cuz" Tatiana Maslany To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Last night, it was confirmed that Orphan Black 's Tatiana Maslany will play the title character in Disney+'s She-Hulk , and Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo has now welcomed her to the MCU family!

COVID-19 may have slowed down the momentum of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's been a sensational week for She-Hulk fans.

First, we learned that Kat Coiro, whose credits include Shameless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, had been hired to serve as showrunner and direct several episodes episode of the Disney+ series. Then, last night, it was confirmed that Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany has signed up to play the title hero in She-Hulk - a decision that's been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans.

Following the announcement, Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo officially welcomed his "cousin" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying, "Welcome to the family, cuz!" after linking to the story originally shared by Deadline.

In the comic books, Jennifer Walters is Bruce Banner's cousin and became She-Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from him following a nasty injury. Like Smart Hulk, she was able to maintain her intelligence, though there are versions who have been a little more savage.

Ruffalo is expected to appear in the show, but we don't know when it's currently scheduled to debut on Disney+. With production beginning next year, 2022 seems likely.

