SHE-HULK Writer Dana Schwartz Confirms Scripts For The Disney+ Series Are Now Completed

Hollywood may be on lockdown with the rest of us right now, but work has continued remotely on many shows, including She-Hulk , and the scripts for the Disney+ series are now reportedly finished...

She-Hulk is easily one of the most exciting Marvel Studios TV shows coming our way on Disney+, and not only because it will finally bring Jennifer Walters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mark Ruffalo's Jade Giant is also expected to appear, while rumours continue to swirl that there are plans for Red Hulk to make his presence felt.

Time will tell on that front, but writer Dana Schwartz has today taken to Twitter to confirm that the writers room is finished, meaning she's available to start working on other projects from this point on.

This would usually mean that She-Hulk is ready move into the next stage of pre-production, but with the COVID-19 pandemic causing so many delays, work won't be progressing too quickly on this one. Still, Marvel Studios clearly has the next few years planned out and is making sure they're ready to go once it's safe to begin shooting shows like this one.

Casting was expected to begin for She-Hulk very soon, and while it's possible that it's been happening remotely, we've heard nothing concrete beyond Alison Brie being a possible top choice.

We'll let you guys know when we hear more!

