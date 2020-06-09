RUMOR MILL: WANDAVISION's Wiccan And Speed To Appear In DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

According to a new rumour doing the rounds this weekend, there are plans for WandaVision 's Wiccan and Speed to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

There have been rumblings for a while about Wiccan and Speed - the children of the Scarlet Witch and The Vision - making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in WandaVision, and our first look at the series appeared to confirm that. There have also been multiple audition tapes about children of various ages playing a role in proceedings, and it's thought they'll be aged up quite quickly.

That means the Disney+ series should end with the Young Avengers members as teenagers, and it's now rumoured that the plan is for the magically powered Wiccan and super speedster Speed to join Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This does make sense, and means at least three members of the Young Avengers (including America Chavez) will share the screen.

It's believed the two teen actors who will play the heroes have already shot their scenes for WandaVision, but we've heard nothing about who's playing them, so Marvel Studios is keeping that under wraps.

Needless to say, it's best to take with this a pinch of salt as it's definitely one of those "scoops" that seems to be primarily based on common sense. It's certainly intriguing to think what Wiccan and Speed will mean for the MCU, and with Cassie Lang aged up and Hawkeye set to introduce Kate Bishop, the Young Avengers are quickly coming together (we just need Hulkling in Captain Marvel 2).

