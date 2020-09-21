WANDAVISION: 10 Biggest Reveals And Questions After Watching The Amazing First Trailer For The Series

The first trailer for WandaVision was weird, wonderful, and unlike anything we've seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we're now taking a closer look at all the biggest moments and questions raised.

WandaVision is now going to be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to Disney+, and if that first trailer is any indication, we're in for a real treat when it arrives a little later this year. While it's a show still shrouded in secrecy, we now have a much better idea of what to expect, and Marvel Studios cleverly dropped some big hints and Easter Eggs about where the stories of the Scarlet Witch and The Vision go next. However, they also left us with some major questions! In this feature, we take a closer look at all of those, and explore what could be to come in WandaVision. This is unlikely anything we've ever seen in the MCU, and that's very exciting. To take a look through this breakdown, simply click on the "Next" button down below!

10. "Just Married" The last time we saw Wanda and The Vision, they were forced to say a tearful goodbye moments before the Scarlet Witch used her powers to destroy the Mind Stone which breathed life into him. Thanos would then reverse time and tear it from the hero's head, but after Shuri's "surgery," that at least left the door open to him coming back...albeit without some of his memories! Well, he's looking perfectly healthy here and clearly knows who Wanda is; in fact, they've gone and tied the knot! They're clearly keen to fit into their new, 50s-inspired home, though, as Wanda uses her powers to hide The Vision's android appearance when he heads off to work in this idyllic sitcom setting.



9. House Of M This has to be a clever Easter Egg on Marvel Studios' part, right? The bottle of wine poured by Wanda's powers reads"Maison du Mépris" which translates to "House of Contempt." Given the stressed syllables in that word, it feels like a not to "House of M." In that comic book storyline, Wanda created a whole new world with her powers, and it seems the exact same thing is happening in WandaVision, albeit on a considerably smaller scale. That could be a hint of what's to come, though, and if nothing else, it's curious that they would be drinking a bottle of wine called "House of Contempt" in what appears to be such happy surroundings.



8. A Heated Dinner Assuming Wanda has indeed created this fantasy world that unfolds in a series of sitcom-inspired settings, it seems likely that she's overtaken a town and somehow bent it to her will in the process. We'll explore that in more detail later in this feature, but the way that guest reacts to Wanda and The Vision being so vague about their past makes us wonder if he's trying to break out of the control she's exerted upon him. The way he grows irate is bizarre, and it looks like all is not as it seems here. That goes without saying really, but it doesn't seem outside the realm of possibility that both heroes know they're living a lie and are doing their best to try and pretend everything is perfectly fine.



7. The Twins Once again, we see Wanda and The Vision with two young children, and that confirms theories that they somehow have children in this series. That follows the comic books, of course, and rumour has it that they'll be aged up as we jump from sitcom to sitcom, eventually transforming into teenagers. That sets the stage for us to meet Wiccan and Speed, two key members of the Young Avengers. The former has magical powers like his mother, while the latter is a speedster just like his uncle Pietro (Quicksilver). How much screentime they'll get remains to be seen, but it was recently rumoured that they will both somehow factor into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



6. Nosy Neighbour A recurring presence in this trailer is Kathryn Hahn's mysterious character who Kevin Feige dubbed a "nosy neighbour" after the show was first revealed during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. She follows the Scarlet Witch and The Vision through a couple of different time periods, and if it's true that she's the villainous Agatha Harkness, an ancient witch who leads her own coven, then chances are she could be pulling Wanda's strings and playing a key role in what's happening in this town. If that is the case, then both Avengers could, in fact, be kept here completely against their will!



5. The Vision Surveys Halloween It's looking like WandaVision takes place during Halloween based on the surroundings here, and that fits in with the idea that a group of villainous witches might end up taking aim at poor Wanda! However, what's really interesting about this sequence is the fact The Vision is back in his regular outfit and looking somewhat baffled by his surroundings. Has he somehow managed to escape the reality his wife has created or could this be from a much later point in the series? It's hard to say for sure, but while we've so far assumed that it's Wanda who creates this escape from reality, don't be surprised if, as we said, they're both attempting to break free of this weird place.



4. Agatha Harkness? Since when do The Vision's powers include the ability to unfreeze someone? As far as we know, they don't, but when he comes across Kathryn Hahn's character - who looks like she's frozen in time - a touch brings her back to life for an exchange which could definitely be very telling. She asks if she's dead, a question which shocks the heroic android. However, he's even more taken aback when she points out he's dead, so what sort of affect is that going to have on him? It's hard to say for sure, but it looks like The Vision might be struggling here. Either way, Agatha's diabolical laugh definitely points to her either being a full-blown villain or completely nuts.



3. Warping Reality Kevin Feige once said that the Scarlet Witch is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful superhero, and it's clear that her abilities have advanced since the events of Avengers: Endgame. She effortlessly transforms her surroundings in this trailer, and her reality altering abilities are clearly ones she's mastered at this point. That's both frightening and intriguing, and could explain how WandaVision leads directly into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Intriguingly, it looks like Wanda may have even created a bubble around this town in which those inside find themselves under her control and living out a sitcom-style life like her and The Vision.



2. S.W.O.R.D. Monica Rambeau is shown being forcibly ejected by what seems to be a dome of some sort, where it's daytime inside and the night outside. There, S.W.O.R.D.'s forces are waiting, though it's definitely strange that when Monica lands, she looks directly into the camera and at the viewers at home. We can see that Darcy is among those watching on, and Jimmy Woo is probably nearby as well. S.W.O.R.D. has likely been established as an alternative to S.H.I.E.L.D. following Thanos' attack on Earth, but are they working with the Scarlet Witch or trying to stop her? We'll have to wait and see.

