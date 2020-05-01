WANDAVISION Audition Tape Seemingly Confirms That [SPOILER] Is Returning To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

It's been common knowledge for a while now that Marvel Studios has been looking to cast two eight-year old boys for WandaVision,
and the prevailing theory is that they will be playing young versions of Wiccan and Speed (the Scarlet Witch and The Vision's children).
Well, in an audition tape that has since been deleted - which likely adds credibility to it being the real deal - an actor in that age range is shown talking about Halloween, the rumoured setting for the Disney+ series, and mentions his "uncle" along the way. That could well be a reference to Quicksilver!
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has previously said that there are no plans for him to return to the MCU as the speedster who gave his life protecting Hawkeye during the battle with Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron
. However, he may not have been contacted about this WandaVision
return at the time, and it's not like he would have confirmed this role anyway when Marvel is so secretive.
Audition tapes like these do tend to include generic script pages, but seeing as WandaVision
is going to revolve around Wanda Maximoff's reality-warping powers, why wouldn't she use those to bring back the brother she lost?
We'll have to wait and see what the answer to that question is, but a return for Quicksilver - even if it is brief - is definitely something to get excited about. What do you guys think?
