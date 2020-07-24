WANDAVISION: Classic AVENGERS Story "Vision Quest" Will Reportedly Be Adapted For The Disney+ Series

We know that WandaVision will involve S.W.O.R.D. and a sitcom setting, but a new rumour claims that there are plans for the Disney+ TV series to borrow elements from the "Vision Quest" Storyline...

WandaVision will follow the Scarlet Witch and Vision in some sort of sitcom setting which it's believed the former creates with her newfound reality-altering powers. Whether she's also responsible for the Vision's apparent resurrection has been a big question among fans, but we may have some clues thanks to a new rumour shared by Murphy's Multiverse.

Apparently, the show will borrow elements from John Byrne's classic West Coast Avengers story arc "Vision Quest." That saw the Vision go missing, with Wanda later learning that he was taken, stripped down, and wiped of all his memories. That led to the introduction of a greyed out Vision, a concept we know Marvel Studios has considered in the past.

"It looks like one of the subplots in the real world centers on Wanda going Humpty Dumpty and trying to reassemble Vision after his parts have been scattered around the world," the site explains. "This is the part where a little context would go a long way but, unfortunately, none exists."

The first time the Vision was destroyed in Avengers: Infinity War, he was shattered into pieces. However, after the Mad Titan reversed time, he tore the Mind Stone from the hero's head.

That means the Vision's body is still out there, and he could have easily been taken apart. His memories, meanwhile, are likely to have gone after the trauma he went through, so it's not hard to join the dots here. For now, WandaVision remains on track for a December debut on Disney+.

With that in mind, we'll hopefully get some official news soon!