WANDAVISION: First Trailer For Disney+ Series Breaks Records With Whopping 53 Million Views In 24 Hours

We've not paid a visit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since last July's Spider-Man: Far From Home , so it probably won't surprise you to learn that the first WandaVision trailer has broken records...

Sunday's Primetime Emmys were something of a flop with only 6.1 million viewers, but the WandaVision trailer that premiered during the show has been a massive hit. As Deadline reports, the first sneak peek for the Disney+ TV series racked up a massive 53 million viewers during its first 24 hours online.

As a result, "[it's] believed to be the highest 24-hour draw online ever for a streaming service’s series ad spot." These numbers actually put it up there with Super Bowl TV spots for franchises like Avengers and Fast & Furious, and prove that fans have been starved of Marvel Studios content for far too long now (especially if Black Widow does end up being delayed).

On social media, there were 302,6k mentions, and as RelishMix tells the trade, "Roaring at theatrical social media rates from the Emmy TV broadcast spot drop — WandaVision is seeing video counts across social platforms, in a full 24-hours, exceeding 55.7M views, predominantly on YouTube with over 36.1M views."

The first trailer for WandaVision was a big hit with fans, boasting unique, crazy visuals, and a tonne of intrigue surrounding how The Vision has returned and what he's doing in that sitcom world with Wanda.

WandaVision is clearly unlike anything Marvel Studios has ever done, and with a confirmed 2020 premiere, it's bound to continue generating more excitement for the Disney+ streaming service moving forward.

