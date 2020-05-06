WANDAVISION: Hong Kong's The Wanda Group Challenges Marvel Over "WandaVision" Trademark

Disney and Marvel obviously want to trademark "WandaVision" ahead of the show's December debut on Disney+, but they've now run into some difficulties courtesy of Hong Kong's The Wanda Group. Check it out!

WandaVision is currently set to premiere on Disney+ this December, and with reshoots taking place next month, it really does feel like the Marvel Studios movie will be released as planned.

Little is known about the series at this point, of course, but Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) are set to be joined by a cast made up of names like Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy), Randall Park (Agent Jimmy Woo), and Kathryn Hahn.

However, Disney has just hit an unexpected bump in the road after Marvel attempted to trademark "WandaVision." Hong Kong's The Wanda Group is now challenging the US trademarking of the word.

As Bleeding Cool shares, "The Wanda Group Ltd has been given an extension by the US government to challenge Marvel over the Wandavision trademark. The Wanda Group have registered trademarks for Wanda in many areas, but the ones they are challenging Marvel over include..."

We won't put the full list here, but among the hundreds of items named are action figures, balloons, fishing rods, snow globes, video game consoles, inflatable swimming pools, and water slides.

It's a random collection of items, but the norm when a company like this tries to cover all the bases. We don't know what, if any, sort of impact this will have on WandaVision, but it's unlikely to lead to a name change or anything similar. Plus, it seems Marvel has more rights to the name.