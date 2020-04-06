WANDAVISION: Marvel Comics Releasing New Collections And Event To Hype The Disney+ Series

With WandaVision set to premiere on Disney+ this December, Marvel Comics has revealed its plans, and they include a major event story, and the release of some classic Scarlet Witch/Vision adventures...

If we're lucky, WandaVision will debut on Disney+ this December as planned, and thanks to Games Radar, we now know how Marvel Comics plans to contribute to its marketing campaign.

After originally being scheduled for release this month, the currently undated Darkhold event is now set to be released as a trade paperback on December 22nd (with the individual issues presumably preceding that). Interestingly, the cover has been edited to replace Doctor Doom with Scarlet Witch, and that's likely to help tie it into the highly anticipated TV series.

Here's the official description for the Darkhold TPB:

"Darkhold sees Doctor Doom unearth the ancient Darkhold, a text written by the elder god Chthon, and unintentionally opening a passageway for Chthon to return to our dimension. To stop him, the Scarlet Witch recruits five heroes-Iron Man, Wasp (Janet), Black Bolt, Spider-Man (Peter), and Blade. To enter Chthon's dimension and fight him, the heroes must read from the Darkhold, which drives them insane."

While it's probably a coincidence, it's hard not to wonder whether the Darkhold could factor into WandaVision in some way, especially as there's speculation that Agatha Harkness will be pulling Wanda's strings.

There are also some reprints coming out in December which may inform WandaVision in some way:

Marvel-Verse: Wanda & Vision (Avengers Origins: Vision #1, Giant-Size Avengers #4, Marvel Team-Up #129-#130)

Avengers: Vision & The Scarlet Witch (Giant-Size Avengers #4, Vision and Scarlet Witch #1-#4)

Avengers: West Coast Epic Collection: Vision Quest (West Coast Avengers #38-#46, Avengers West Coast #47-#52, West Coast Avengers Annual #3, Avengers West Coast Annual #4, Avengers Spotlight #23)

Avengers: Vision & the Scarlet Witch - A Year in the Life (Vision and the Scarlet Witch #1-#12, West Coast Avengers #2)

Will you guys be picking these up?