WANDAVISION: Marvel Series Starring Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany Confirmed For 2020 Release By Disney+
With filming already underway, this move should've probably been somewhat expected, but Disney+ has now confirmed that Marvel Studios' WandaVision will debut in 2020, not in Spring 2021 as previously announced.
To bring in the New Year, Disney+ shared a first look at what's coming in 2020 and they've now confirmed that both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision will be debuting this year.
However, it remains to be seen whether the new series will debut before or after fellow Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is also currently filming and is slated for a Late 2020 launch.
After announcing a vast majority of their slate at SDCC '19 and the D23 Expo last summer, this is the second major change to Marvel Studios' Phase Four plans. They previously added an untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel to their Marvel Cinematic Universe lineup back last September.
The upcoming series will star Marvel veterans Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the Scarlet Witch and The Vision, respectively, with a supporting cast consisting of Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn as a "nosy neighbor."
Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow) is serving as showrunner for the freshman season, which will run six episodes.
In 2020, Disney+ subscribers can look forward to a diverse line-up of new content including the highly-anticipated return of Hilary Duff in “Lizzie McGuire,” Marvel Studios’ first original series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision,” the final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” the Muppets unscripted series “Muppets Now,” original movies “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” “Stargirl,” “The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” and “Secret Society of Second Born Royals,” docuseries “Rogue Trip” and “Becoming,” and season two of hit series “The Mandalorian” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the biggest blockbuster films from Walt Disney Studios including “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” and “The Lion King.”
