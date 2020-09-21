WANDAVISION: New Evidence Suggests That The Series Could Premiere On Disney+ In Time For Thanksgiving

The WandaVision trailer that was released last night didn't include a premiere date, but one clever fan may have uncovered evidence that the show will be here in time for Thanksgiving. Check it out...

With The Falcon and The Winter Soldier likely taking aim at a 2021 debut now, there's a lot of excitement to see WandaVision on Disney+ before the year is over. After all, it's been a very long time since we've had our Marvel Cinematic Universe fix, and with Black Widow likely to be delayed, this could be all we end up getting in 2020!

As you can see below, one intrepid online sleuth has seemingly uncovered a premiere date on November 27th for WandaVision; that means it would land on a Friday for Thanksgiving weekend.

That does seem like a good time to share a huge new series (especially with potentially nothing in theaters), but it would then clash with the fifth instalment of The Mandalorian's second season. However, not every Marvel fan is a Star Wars fan and vice versa, and there's room for both.

Nothing has been confirmed at this stage, and it seems Marvel Studios might be holding off on sharing official details. With any luck, though, that will change with the release of a second trailer!

Do you think we could see WandaVision on Disney+ in time for Thanksgiving?

