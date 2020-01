WANDAVISION: Newly Revealed Set Photos Feature A S.W.O.R.D. Base, Vehicles, And More

It was recently revealed that WandaVision will now premiere this year rather than in 2021, but there's still a lot we don't know about the series, including why S.W.O.R.D are making an appearance.In the comics, the organisation deals with extraterrestrial threats to world security and is the space-based counterpart of S.H.I.E.L.D., so it does make sense that they would be formed after the events of Avengers: Endgame . How that brings them into the world of the Scarlet Witch is hard to say, though, unless "extraterrestrial threats" also includes a hero with reality-warping powers!Regardless, in this newly surfaced batch of set photos - which come our way courtesy of @atlanta_filming - we see more S.W.O.R.D.'s base and vehicles along with an imposing looking structure which some fans have speculated could be a containment chamber used to trap the out-of-control Wanda.Time will tell on that front, but to take a look at these WandaVision set photos, either hit the "View List" button or, if that's not currently showing, use the "Next" button to click through page after page with no loading times!S.W.O.R.D.'s Director is Abigail Brand but there's been no mention of the character being cast in WandaVision, so Marvel Studios could be holding off on introducing her for now.